Impaired driving charges for Prince Albert woman after vehicle hits snow bank
Prince Albert police say 25-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle wound up in a snow bank.
An officer who had been following the vehicle said it was being driven erratically and the driver lost control on 8th Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Evidence of alcohol consumption was found inside the vehicle by police.
The officer said the driver had visible signs of intoxication and was arrested.
The Prince Albert woman is charged with impaired care or control of a motor vehicle and refusing to comply with a demand for a breath sample.
She is scheduled to make her first appearance in Prince Albert court on Wednesday.
