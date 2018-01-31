Canada
January 31, 2018 3:41 pm

Impaired driving charges for Prince Albert woman after vehicle hits snow bank

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle hit a snow bank in Prince Albert, Sask.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police say 25-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle wound up in a snow bank.

An officer who had been following the vehicle said it was being driven erratically and the driver lost control on 8th Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man accused of impaired driving at 170 km/h in Ontario

Evidence of alcohol consumption was found inside the vehicle by police.

The officer said the driver had visible signs of intoxication and was arrested.

READ MORE: Curbing impaired driving in Prince Albert with cab coupons

The Prince Albert woman is charged with impaired care or control of a motor vehicle and refusing to comply with a demand for a breath sample.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in Prince Albert court on Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
8th Avenue
Alcohol
Impaired Driving
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Impaired Driving
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Impaired Driving
snow bank

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News