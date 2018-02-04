Traffic
February 4, 2018 12:18 pm

Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire partially closed Saturday night after series of collisions

A jack-knifed tractor -trailer is being towed away on Highway 40 East, near Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

The Ministry des transports du Québec was forced to close a portion of the eastbound Highway 40, after a series of collisions in Pointe-claire Saturday night.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Claude Denis said the closure was necessary to allow trucks to spread abrasives on the slippery surface.

The highway was closed between St-Charles and des Sources boulevards, for over two-and-a-half hours, while traffic was being diverted to the service road. Denis said a series of collisions prompted the closure.

At least six collisions were reported at around 10 p.m. Saturday night. One of the collisions involved a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

Denis said minor injuries were reported in two of the six incidents. The highway was re-opened to traffic at 12:30 a.m.

