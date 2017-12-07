5-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 40 leads to 11-km traffic jam

It was a rough morning Thursday for commuters heading into Montreal from Repentigny on westbound Highway 40.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said an 11-kilometre traffic jam was caused by a “series of events.”

It began with a five-vehicle pileup near the Sherbrooke/Henri-Bourassa exit at around 5:20 a.m.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment. Two lanes were closed as a result, bringing traffic to a crawl.

“Following that, a Mercedes ran out of gas in the centre lane,” Bilodeau said, adding it happened one kilometre away from the first incident.

At 6:10 a.m., there was a two-vehicle collision near the Benjamin-Moreau Bridge eight kilometres east of the first collision.

There were no reports of injuries in the second crash and Bilodeau said the damage appeared to be minimal.

Transports Quebec said the traffic jam started at Boulevard Industriel in Repentigny and stretched for 11 kilometres.