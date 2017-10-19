After massive accident, traffic jam on Taschereau Bridge, Pincourt shoppers get a pick me up

After a massive wreck closed the Taschereau Bridge Wednesday morning, Canadian Tire shoppers went to their cars Wednesday to find a flyer under their windshield wiper. It being election season, they could likely be forgiven for believing the note was a campaign advertisement of some kind.

Strange things afoot yesterday at the Pincourt Canadian Tire in the wake of a bad bridge accident. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qxj2FUC5oX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 19, 2017

But the note came from the store’s management, who wrote in French that the day may not have started out well, but perhaps they could make it end better. The flyer was a voucher for a free bag of chips at the store, good for Wednesday and Thursday.

The manager had staff put a flyer on each car parked after bad jam in Pincourt offering free chips. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QLPD2kgW5S — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 19, 2017

“I think it’s a great gesture for a company, an establishment like this to do something like that,” said Neal Anthony, a Canadian Tire shopper. “Especially Wednesday in the middle of the week.”

Canadian Tire management told Global News they had printed out about 75 flyers Wednesday. By noon Thursday, about 20 had been redeemed.