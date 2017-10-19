Traffic
October 19, 2017 6:17 pm
Updated: October 19, 2017 6:48 pm

After massive accident, traffic jam on Taschereau Bridge, Pincourt shoppers get a pick me up

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: Workers at Canadian Tire in Pincourt wanted to help commuters forced to park their car and cross the Taschereau Bridge on foot because it was closed. Global's Billy Shields explains how it made their day a little brighter.

After a massive wreck closed the Taschereau Bridge Wednesday morning, Canadian Tire shoppers went to their cars Wednesday to find a flyer under their windshield wiper. It being election season, they could likely be forgiven for believing the note was a campaign advertisement of some kind.

But the note came from the store’s management, who wrote in French that the day may not have started out well, but perhaps they could make it end better. The flyer was a voucher for a free bag of chips at the store, good for Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think it’s a great gesture for a company, an establishment like this to do something like that,” said Neal Anthony, a Canadian Tire shopper. “Especially Wednesday in the middle of the week.”

Shoppers came out to a flyer under their windshield wiper good for a free bag of chips.

Billy Shields/ Global News

Canadian Tire management told Global News they had printed out about 75 flyers Wednesday. By noon Thursday, about 20 had been redeemed.

