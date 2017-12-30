Saturday morning collision temporarily closes Montreal’s Highway 40

Highway 40 was closed in both directions Saturday morning following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car.

Provincial police said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 40 West, near the Iberville exit.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Geneviève Bruneau said the driver of the car lost control and skidded into another lane in front of an oncoming truck.

The truck driver was unable to stop in time and crashed into the car. The jaws of life were needed to free the driver of the car from the wreckage.

However, Bruneau said the person suffered only minor injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Bruneau said icy roads may have contributed to the crash, but the cause is still under investigation.

The highway was closed for two hours in both directions as the vehicles involved in the collision were towed away and abrasives spread on the roadway.

In a tweet, Transports Quebec said abrasives were being spread as a preventative measure but reminded motorists to exercise caution on the roads at all times.