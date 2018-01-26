Man in hospital after crashing SUV into snow plow

One man is in hospital after an overnight accident in Kirkland, in Montreal’s West Island.

According to Joyce Kemp, spokesperson for Quebec provincial police, the driver of an SUV slammed into a snow plow cleaning the road on Highway 40 West, near the Saint-Charles exit.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not fear for his life.

The driver of the snow plow was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.