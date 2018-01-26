Canada
January 26, 2018 11:33 am

Man in hospital after crashing SUV into snow plow

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A 23-year-old driver crashed into a snow plow on Highway 40 in Kirkland, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Pascal Marchand
A A

One man is in hospital after an overnight accident in Kirkland, in Montreal’s West Island.

According to Joyce Kemp, spokesperson for Quebec provincial police, the driver of an SUV slammed into a snow plow cleaning the road on Highway 40 West, near the Saint-Charles exit.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not fear for his life.

First responders on the scene after a 23-year-old driver crashed into a snow plow on Highway 40 in Kirkland, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Pascal Marchand

The driver of the snow plow was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

First responders on the scene after a 23-year-old driver crashed into a snow plow on Highway 40 in Kirkland, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Pascal Marchand

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 40
Highway 40 accident
Joyce Kemp
Kirkland
Montreal accidents
Sureté du Québec
West Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News