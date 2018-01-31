Man dies in crash near Salisbury, N.B., unknown how long vehicle was down embankment

RCMP have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Salisbury, N.B., as a 64-year-old man from Petitcodiac.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.

When they arrived, officers found a car had gone through the guardrail near the commercial vehicle scales. The vehicle was flipped over and down a steep embankment.

It’s still unclear how long the car had been there before it was discovered.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

RCMP say their investigation into the crash continues.

