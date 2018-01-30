Emergency services on scene of fatal single-vehicle crash near Salisbury

Emergency services are on scene at a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Salisbury, N.B.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and emergency services reportedly remain on scene.

According to the RCMP, a vehicle went off the road and the lone occupant of the vehicle, a man, has died.

RCMP are not identifying the man as they are attempting to notify his next of kin.

The eastbound stretch of Highway 2 has been reduced to one lane due to the collision and RCMP are asking drivers to slow down.

More information on the crash is expected to be released tomorrow.