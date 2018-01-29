Patient dies at Saint John Hospital due to ‘tragic incident’

New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network has announced that a patient has died due to a “tragic incident” that occurred over the weekend.
According to a statement provided by Horizon Health, the patient died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday evening.
Horizon Health says they will be conducting a review of the incident, and no other details have been announced.
The organization says they won’t be commenting any further.
More to come…
