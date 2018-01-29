Health
January 29, 2018

Patient dies at Saint John Hospital due to ‘tragic incident’

New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network has announced that a patient has died due to a “tragic incident” that occurred over the weekend.

According to a statement provided by Horizon Health, the patient died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday evening.

Horizon Health says they will be conducting a review of the incident, and no other details have been announced.

The organization says they won’t be commenting any further.

More to come… 

