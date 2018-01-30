RCMP seize 11 lbs. of meth destined for P.E.I. in N.B. traffic stop

RCMP officers and members of the Edmundston Police Department have seized 11 pounds of meth they believe was en route from New Brunswick to P.E.I

According to police, the seizure occurred on Jan. 24, with officers from Charlottetown stopping a vehicle on a highway near Edmundston, N.B.

During their search of the vehicle, officers located and seized over 11,000 pills of methamphetamine and a small quantity of cocaine.

All of the pills were rectangular in shape and stamped with the words “ICE” or “STAR” on them.

Police say the methamphetamine pills were packaged for distribution and weighed approximately 11 pounds.

The Mounties believe that the meth was destined to be sold in both New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

As a result of the seizure, three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and will face drug-related charges.

Two of the men — a 27-year-old and 49-year-old — are from Quebec while a 25-year-old man from New Brunswick was also arrested.

The Mounties say they are still investigating the matter and further arrests and charges are possible.