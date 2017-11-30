Crime
Three Nova Scotians charged with drug trafficking after Moncton traffic stop

Rebecca Lau

Three Nova Scotians have been charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Moncton.

According to the RCMP, Codiac Regional RCMP stopped a vehicle near the Moncton airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found 58 pounds of marijuana and a “significant quantity” of Canadian currency.

Adam Michael Spencer, 30, Bradley Lloyd Sullivan, 31, and Emily Victoria Tower, 18, appeared in court on Wednesday and were each charged with one count of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

All three are from the Halifax area and are scheduled to be back in court on Friday for a bail hearing.

The investigation involved the Codiac Regional RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, the Moncton Serious Organized Crime Unit, and Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia.

