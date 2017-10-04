Lunenburg County RCMP arrest 11 in drug trafficking investigation

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County have arrested 11 people after a three-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and prescription drugs.

Dubbed Operation Halse, RCMP partnered with Bridgewater Town Police to target local drug trafficking.

Operation Halse involved 25 officers and was prompted by concerns from the community about drugs in the area.

“The success of this operation is a result of the great work and collaboration by those involved,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Stephen MacQueen, district commander of Lunenburg County District in a news release.

“These drugs result in more violence and crime on our streets and they can also result in fatal overdoses. By disrupting the drug traffickers, we’re preventing these drugs from reaching our community.”

The 11 people charged are:

Ryan Matthew Collicut, 25, of Western Shore:

Three counts of trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Gregory Levy, 58, of New Ross:

Two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Trafficking of a controlled substance (hydromorphone)

Kelly Lynn Louise Dodge-Reeves, 45, of New Ross:

Trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Trafficking of a controlled substance (hydromorphone)

Deanne Georgina Oleshko, 26, of Martins River:

Trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Jeremy Richard Jollymore, 30, of Chester Basin:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Autumn Dawn Roy, 25, of Middlewood:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Michael Rene Saleem Kelley, 27, of Martins River:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Kandice Darlene Regan, 31, of Bridgewater:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Four counts of failing to comply with release conditions

Jacob Daniel Earl, 27, of Hacketts Cove:

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Timothy Charles MacKenzie, 28, of Hammonds Plains

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Glen Franklin Mansfield, 49, of Harmony, Queens County:

Trafficking of a controlled substance (marihuana)

Two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

The people charged are all scheduled to appear in court on various dates spanning from Oct. 11 until March 6, 2018.

Timothy Charles MacKenzie, who pleaded guilty, has been sentenced to 42 months.

RCMP say additional arrests are expected as part of this investigation.