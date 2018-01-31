Science
January 31, 2018 10:48 am
Updated: January 31, 2018 10:55 am

IN PHOTOS: Rare ‘super blue blood moon’ eclipse lights up pre-dawn sky

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

The moon put on a rare show Wednesday, as a blue moon coincided with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse, an event that hasn’t occurred in 35 years.

Dubbing the event as a lunar trifecta, NASA said it’s the first “super blue blood moon’ since 1982.

The second full moon in a calendar month is known as a blue moon while a supermoon occurs when a moon is full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.

Wednesday’s event also included a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon.

supermoon_2

The moon passes into the earth’s shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung
supermoon_1

A rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ is seen at Santa Monica Beach in Calf., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
supermoon_3

A “super blood blue moon” is seen during an eclipse behind an elephant statue at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2018.

Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
supermoon_4

A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia January 31, 2018.

Reuters/Anton Vaganov
supermoon_5

A supermoon rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile, January 30, 2018.

Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza
supermoon_6

A super blue blood moon is seen above the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in California, January 31, 2018.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse in North America won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019, which also happens to be a supermoon.

Here’s a look at the supermoon through the eyes of social media.

-with a file from the Associated Press

