IN PHOTOS: Rare ‘super blue blood moon’ eclipse lights up pre-dawn sky
The moon put on a rare show Wednesday, as a blue moon coincided with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse, an event that hasn’t occurred in 35 years.
Dubbing the event as a lunar trifecta, NASA said it’s the first “super blue blood moon’ since 1982.
The second full moon in a calendar month is known as a blue moon while a supermoon occurs when a moon is full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.
Wednesday’s event also included a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon.
According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse in North America won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019, which also happens to be a supermoon.
Here’s a look at the supermoon through the eyes of social media.
-with a file from the Associated Press
