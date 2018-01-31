IN PHOTOS: Rare ‘super blue blood moon’ eclipse lights up pre-dawn sky

The moon put on a rare show Wednesday, as a blue moon coincided with a super moon and a total lunar eclipse, an event that hasn’t occurred in 35 years.

Dubbing the event as a lunar trifecta, NASA said it’s the first “super blue blood moon’ since 1982.

The second full moon in a calendar month is known as a blue moon while a supermoon occurs when a moon is full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.

Wednesday’s event also included a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon.

According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse in North America won’t be until Jan. 21, 2019, which also happens to be a supermoon.

Here’s a look at the supermoon through the eyes of social media.

Blue blood super moon rising over Centre Wellington Ontario, Canada #bluebloodmoon @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/B58FEkaUDI — Timothy King (@tk1ng) January 30, 2018

My image of the #superbluemoon just before the eclipse started. Clouds moved in over Niagara Falls, Ontario. Made for some pretty pics of the falls as a consolation. @weathernetwork@MurphTWN #mooneclipse pic.twitter.com/oaPQKX1Izs — Craig Hilts (@CraigHilts71) January 31, 2018

View of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon lunar eclipse over the rooftops from Burleson, TX pic.twitter.com/Ej8YtkzZao — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) January 31, 2018

How cool is this?! @Fox4Now viewer Amy Heider from Fort Myers put this collage together of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon as the lunar eclipse happened! pic.twitter.com/P2Vvke6HJ3 — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) January 31, 2018

-with a file from the Associated Press