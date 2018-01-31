Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Today will be mostly dry again in the valleys with intermittent sunny breaks, however the mountain passes will continue to see the chance of flurries.

The next system will move in by tomorrow afternoon with more valley mixed precipitation and mountain snow as we approach the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla