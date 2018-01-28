Hillary Clinton makes cameo in Grammys ‘Fire and Fury’ spoken word skit about Donald Trump
Grammy Awards host James Corden brought in Hillary Clinton and celebrity guests to read from Michael Wolff’s tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House in a pre-recorded spoken word skit on Sunday night.
“In fact, every year, the Recording Academy has honoured the best spoken word album. And over the years, the award has gone to some of the world’s most inspiring voices. Bill Clinton has won a Grammy. Barack Obama has won a Grammy. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Al Gore all have Grammys,” Corden said.
READ MORE: Joy Villa Grammy Awards dress: Singer sends anti-abortion message on red carpet
“We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner. The question I’ve got is, who will be the narrator?”
After celebrities John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled read from passages, Clinton made her guest appearance.
At first she was hiding her face behind the book. She then lowered Wolff’s book to reveal her face, which earned many cheers and applause from the audience.
READ MORE: Grammys 2018 red carpet: Best and worst dressed
“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald’s. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” Clinton read.
“That’s it. We’ve got it. That is the one,” Corden said.
“You think so?” she responded.
“Oh yeah. The Grammy is in the bag,” Corden said.
READ MORE: Brampton, Ont. singer Alessia Cara wins Grammy Award for best new artist
Nikki Haley, the ambassador to the United Nations, took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the skit.
“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” she tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”
Others took to Twitter to praise the spoken word ski, with one Twitter user calling it the “ultimate read.”
Watch Clinton read the passage in the video above.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.