Hillary Clinton makes cameo in Grammys ‘Fire and Fury’ spoken word skit about Donald Trump

Grammy Awards host James Corden brought in Hillary Clinton and celebrity guests to read from Michael Wolff’s tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House in a pre-recorded spoken word skit on Sunday night.

“In fact, every year, the Recording Academy has honoured the best spoken word album. And over the years, the award has gone to some of the world’s most inspiring voices. Bill Clinton has won a Grammy. Barack Obama has won a Grammy. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Al Gore all have Grammys,” Corden said.

“We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner. The question I’ve got is, who will be the narrator?”

After celebrities John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled read from passages, Clinton made her guest appearance.

At first she was hiding her face behind the book. She then lowered Wolff’s book to reveal her face, which earned many cheers and applause from the audience.

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he likes to eat at McDonald’s. Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade,” Clinton read.

“That’s it. We’ve got it. That is the one,” Corden said.

“You think so?” she responded.

“Oh yeah. The Grammy is in the bag,” Corden said.

Nikki Haley, the ambassador to the United Nations, took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the skit.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” she tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

I disagree. That part ruined the Grammys. Such a shame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Others took to Twitter to praise the spoken word ski, with one Twitter user calling it the “ultimate read.”

Hillary returning to quote Fire and Fury at the #GRAMMYs is the ultimate read! 📚 pic.twitter.com/PWKIYO0v7L — Shomeo (@SassBaller) January 29, 2018

This just in: Hillary Clinton takes her tea with FIRE AND FURY #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/alfRZNDUCF — Brittany Drehobl (@brittdrehobl) January 29, 2018

Omfg!!! Hillary Clinton reading "Fire & the Fury!" Oh @realDonaldTrump is going to be pissed😂 pic.twitter.com/raWumOIQfK — Dr Ellie Llama (@sewimperfect) January 29, 2018

ME WHEN I SAW HILLARY READING FIRE AND FURY: #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/l8TfyKInPc — B🦋 (@beIIzzz) January 29, 2018

Waiting for Donald's tweets after seeing Cardi B and Hillary reading from Fire and Fury at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LZn1Mrk7VX — Ashley Hall (@ashalisehall) January 29, 2018

The shade of Hillary reading Fire & Fury #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/srPJ0r1FUV — Rachel Simoneau (@rachel_simoneau) January 29, 2018

