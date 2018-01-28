Lifestyle
Grammys 2018 red carpet: Best and worst dressed

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 28, 2018.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
With quite possibly the most creative (and sometimes scandalous) red carpet looks of awards season, the Grammys bring out the best of the best from the music and entertainment industries, with everyone dressed in their finest. This is the event that most often sees red carpet moments go down in the annals of fashion history.

This year’s sea of sequins and frills is also dotted with white roses, which represent the Time’s Up movement. This is the follow-up symbol to the Golden Globes’ all-black red carpet statement.

These are the best and worst looks from the 2018 Grammys.

Best

Janelle Monae

Victor Cruz

Rick Ross

Lauren Akins

Worst

Sarah Silverman

Jaden Smith

