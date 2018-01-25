Celebrities to wear white roses to Grammy Awards in support of Time’s Up

The Time’s Up movement is coming to the Grammys in the form of white roses.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of music stars including Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Cyndi Lauper and Tom Morello plan to participate in a show of support for the campaign to end sexual assault and harassment.

The musicians will all attend the 2018 Grammys Sunday night wearing white roses in solidarity.

Meg Harkins, senior vice-president at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait of Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records planned the white rose demonstration. The two women began reaching out to others in the industry “and it grew like wildfire,” Harkins said.

Harkins and Rait also made sure to coordinate with Time’s Up to make sure their messaging was in sync with the broader movement.

“It’s very important that we stay on their message,” Rait explained. “The amount of work they have been able to do in just three short weeks is inspiring.”

“It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies,” Harkins added. “We need to say, if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them.”

Rait continued: “Music artists have a lot of impact… So it’s only fitting that music’s biggest night shows the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees.”