January 28, 2018 8:10 pm

Brampton, Ont. singer Alessia Cara wins Grammy Award for best new artist

By Staff The Associated Press

Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Alessia Cara is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist, and though she says she’s dreamed of the honour for her whole life, she doesn’t have a speech planned.

Cara nervously accepted the award Sunday evening and urged people to “support real music and real artists.”

Cara said at the beginning of her speech: “I’ve been like pretend winning Grammys since I was kid like in the shower, so you’d think I have the speech thing down but I absolutely don’t.”

She held up the award before leaving the stage and said, “My mind is blown.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

