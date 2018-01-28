Brampton, Ont. singer Alessia Cara wins Grammy Award for best new artist

Alessia Cara is the winner of the Grammy Award for best new artist, and though she says she’s dreamed of the honour for her whole life, she doesn’t have a speech planned.

Cara nervously accepted the award Sunday evening and urged people to “support real music and real artists.”

Cara said at the beginning of her speech: “I’ve been like pretend winning Grammys since I was kid like in the shower, so you’d think I have the speech thing down but I absolutely don’t.”

She held up the award before leaving the stage and said, “My mind is blown.”