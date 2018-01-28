Grammy Awards 2018: Complete winners list

The Grammy Awards, one of the biggest music nights of the year, airs on Sunday.

The ceremony’s 60th year features major music artists like hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rapper Jay-Z, pop prince Bruno Mars and wunderkind Lorde vying for industry supremacy. Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, Kendrick Lamar has seven and Bruno Mars has six going into the ceremony (as a refresher, here are all the winners from 2017).

Starting off at 7:30 p.m. ET on City, the awards show promises performances by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, SZA, Cardi B and many more.

A full list of nominees in the major categories is below, with winners’ names in bold. (This list will be updated throughout the night.)

—

Album of the year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the year

Childish Gambino, Redbone

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Jay-Z, 4:44

Julia Michaels, Issues

Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop solo performance

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft

Kesha, Praying

Lady Gaga, Million Reasons

Pink, What About Us

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Pop duo/group performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still

Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay

Pop vocal album

Coldplay, KaleidoscopeEP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷(Divide)

Country solo performance

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road

Alison Krauss, Losing You

Miranda Lambert, Tin Man

Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song

Chris Stapleton, Either Way

Country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne, It Ain’t My Fault

Zac Brown Band, My Old Man

Lady Antebellum, You Look Good

Little Big Town, Better Man

Midland, Drinkin’ Problem

Country album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1

Country song

Little Big Town, Better Man

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road

Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos

Midland, Drinkin’ Problem

Miranda Lambert, Tin Man

Rock album

Mastadon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Alternative music album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Rock performance

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker

Chris Cornell, The Promise

Foo Fighters, Run

Kaleo, No Good

Nothing More, Go to War

Metal performance

August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy

Body Count, Black Hoodie

Code Orange, Forever

Mastadon, Sultan’s Curse

Meshuggah, Clockworks

Rock song

Metallica, Atlas, Rise!

K. Flay, Blood in the Cut

Nothing More, Go to War

Foo Fighters, Run

Avenge Sevenfold, The Stage

Rap performance

Big Sean, Bounce Back

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee

Rap album

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy

Rap/sung collaboration

6Lack, Prblms

Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew

Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty

SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore

Rap song

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow

Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi, Chase Me

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Rapsody, Sassy

Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.

R&B album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Urban contemporary album

6lack, Free 6Lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

R&B performance

Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You

Kehlani, Distraction

Ledisi, High

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

SZA, The Weekend

Traditional R&B performance

The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On

Childish Gambino, Redbone

Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I’m Feelin’

Ledisi, All the Way

Mali Music, Still

R&B song

PJ Morton, First Began

Khalid, Location

Childish Gambino, Redbone

SZA, Supermodel

Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

American roots performance

Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues

Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live

Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy

Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way

Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You

American roots song

David Rawlings, Cumberland Gap

The Mavericks, I Wish You Well

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, If We Were Vampires

Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White, It Ain’t Over Yet

Gregg Allman, My Only True Friend

Comedy album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?

Best gospel album

Crossover: Live From Music City, Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria

Close, Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song, Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian album

Rise, Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition), Matt Maher

Lifer, MercyMe

Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker, Zach Williams

Spoken word album

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In

WINNER: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Latin pop album

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

WINNER: Shakira, El Dorado

Alex Cub, Lo Único Constante

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

Music film

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip

WINNER: Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Various Artists, Soundbreaking

Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin’

Best music video

Beck, Up All Night

Jain, Makeba

Jay-Z, The Story Of O.J.

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

Best contemporary instrumental album

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

WINNER: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Dance/electronic album

Bonobo, Migration

WINNER: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Dance recording

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, Bambro Koyo Ganda

CamelPhat & Elderbrook, Cola

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, Andromeda

WINNER: LCD Soundsystem, Tonite

ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, Line Of Sight

Score soundtrack for visual media

Arrival

Dunkirk

Game of Thrones

Hidden Figures

WINNER: La La Land

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

Baby Driver

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

WINNER: La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Musical theatre album

Come From Away

WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

—

