Grammy Awards 2018: Complete winners list
The Grammy Awards, one of the biggest music nights of the year, airs on Sunday.
The ceremony’s 60th year features major music artists like hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rapper Jay-Z, pop prince Bruno Mars and wunderkind Lorde vying for industry supremacy. Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, Kendrick Lamar has seven and Bruno Mars has six going into the ceremony (as a refresher, here are all the winners from 2017).
Starting off at 7:30 p.m. ET on City, the awards show promises performances by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, SZA, Cardi B and many more.
A full list of nominees in the major categories is below, with winners’ names in bold. (This list will be updated throughout the night.)
Album of the year
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Record of the year
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Song of the year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Jay-Z, 4:44
Julia Michaels, Issues
Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Pop solo performance
Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft
Kesha, Praying
Lady Gaga, Million Reasons
Pink, What About Us
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Pop duo/group performance
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Imagine Dragons, Thunder
Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay
Pop vocal album
Coldplay, KaleidoscopeEP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷(Divide)
Country solo performance
Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Alison Krauss, Losing You
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man
Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song
Chris Stapleton, Either Way
Country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne, It Ain’t My Fault
Zac Brown Band, My Old Man
Lady Antebellum, You Look Good
Little Big Town, Better Man
Midland, Drinkin’ Problem
Country album
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1
Country song
Little Big Town, Better Man
Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos
Midland, Drinkin’ Problem
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man
Rock album
Mastadon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Alternative music album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Rock performance
Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell, The Promise
Foo Fighters, Run
Kaleo, No Good
Nothing More, Go to War
Metal performance
August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy
Body Count, Black Hoodie
Code Orange, Forever
Mastadon, Sultan’s Curse
Meshuggah, Clockworks
Rock song
Metallica, Atlas, Rise!
K. Flay, Blood in the Cut
Nothing More, Go to War
Foo Fighters, Run
Avenge Sevenfold, The Stage
Rap performance
Big Sean, Bounce Back
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee
Rap album
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy
Rap/sung collaboration
6Lack, Prblms
Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew
Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty
SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore
Rap song
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi, Chase Me
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Rapsody, Sassy
Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.
R&B album
Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real
Urban contemporary album
6lack, Free 6Lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy
R&B performance
Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You
Kehlani, Distraction
Ledisi, High
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
SZA, The Weekend
Traditional R&B performance
The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I’m Feelin’
Ledisi, All the Way
Mali Music, Still
R&B song
PJ Morton, First Began
Khalid, Location
Childish Gambino, Redbone
SZA, Supermodel
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
American roots performance
Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues
Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live
Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy
Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way
Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You
American roots song
David Rawlings, Cumberland Gap
The Mavericks, I Wish You Well
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, If We Were Vampires
Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White, It Ain’t Over Yet
Gregg Allman, My Only True Friend
Comedy album
Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?
Best gospel album
Crossover: Live From Music City, Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria
Close, Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song, Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans
Best contemporary Christian album
Rise, Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition), Matt Maher
Lifer, MercyMe
Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker, Zach Williams
Spoken word album
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In
WINNER: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist
Latin pop album
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
WINNER: Shakira, El Dorado
Alex Cub, Lo Único Constante
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
Music film
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling
The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip
WINNER: Various Artists, The Defiant Ones
Various Artists, Soundbreaking
Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin’
Best music video
Beck, Up All Night
Jain, Makeba
Jay-Z, The Story Of O.J.
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255
Best contemporary instrumental album
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
WINNER: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
Dance/electronic album
Bonobo, Migration
WINNER: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso, What Now
Dance recording
Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, Bambro Koyo Ganda
CamelPhat & Elderbrook, Cola
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, Andromeda
WINNER: LCD Soundsystem, Tonite
ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, Line Of Sight
Score soundtrack for visual media
Arrival
Dunkirk
Game of Thrones
Hidden Figures
WINNER: La La Land
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
Baby Driver
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
WINNER: La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Musical theatre album
Come From Away
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
