Entertainment
January 28, 2018 6:09 pm

Grammy Awards 2018: Complete winners list

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden.

The Grammy Awards, one of the biggest music nights of the year, airs on Sunday.

The ceremony’s 60th year features major music artists like hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar, rapper Jay-Z, pop prince Bruno Mars and wunderkind Lorde vying for industry supremacy. Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, Kendrick Lamar has seven and Bruno Mars has six going into the ceremony (as a refresher, here are all the winners from 2017).

READ MORE: Celebrities to wear white roses to Grammy Awards in support of Time’s Up

Starting off at 7:30 p.m. ET on City, the awards show promises performances by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kesha, SZA, Cardi B and many more.

A full list of nominees in the major categories is below, with winners’ names in bold. (This list will be updated throughout the night.)

Album of the year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the year

Childish Gambino, Redbone
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Jay-Z, 4:44
Julia Michaels, Issues
Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

Best new artist

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Pop solo performance

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft
Kesha, Praying
Lady Gaga, Million Reasons
Pink, What About Us
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Pop duo/group performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Imagine Dragons, Thunder
Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay

Pop vocal album

Coldplay, KaleidoscopeEP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷(Divide)

Country solo performance

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Alison Krauss, Losing You
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man
Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song
Chris Stapleton, Either Way

Country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne, It Ain’t My Fault
Zac Brown Band, My Old Man
Lady Antebellum, You Look Good
Little Big Town, Better Man
Midland, Drinkin’ Problem

Country album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1

Country song

Little Big Town, Better Man
Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos
Midland, Drinkin’ Problem
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man

Rock album

Mastadon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Alternative music album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast

Rock performance

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell, The Promise
Foo Fighters, Run
Kaleo, No Good
Nothing More, Go to War

Metal performance

August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy
Body Count, Black Hoodie
Code Orange, Forever
Mastadon, Sultan’s Curse
Meshuggah, Clockworks

Rock song

Metallica, Atlas, Rise!
K. Flay, Blood in the Cut
Nothing More, Go to War
Foo Fighters, Run
Avenge Sevenfold, The Stage

Rap performance

Big Sean, Bounce Back
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee

Rap album

Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy

Rap/sung collaboration

6Lack, Prblms
Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew
Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty
SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore

Rap song

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi, Chase Me
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Rapsody, Sassy
Jay-Z, The Story of O.J.

R&B album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Urban contemporary album

6lack, Free 6Lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
The Weeknd, Starboy

R&B performance

Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You
Kehlani, Distraction
Ledisi, High
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like
SZA, The Weekend

Traditional R&B performance

The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I’m Feelin’
Ledisi, All the Way
Mali Music, Still

R&B song

PJ Morton, First Began 
Khalid, Location
Childish Gambino, Redbone
SZA, Supermodel
Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like

American roots performance

Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues
Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live
Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy
Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way
Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You

American roots song

David Rawlings, Cumberland Gap
The Mavericks, I Wish You Well
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, If We Were Vampires
Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White, It Ain’t Over Yet
Gregg Allman, My Only True Friend

Comedy album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?

Best gospel album

Crossover: Live From Music City, Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria
Close, Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song, Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love, CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian album

Rise, Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition), Matt Maher
Lifer, MercyMe
Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker, Zach Williams

Spoken word album

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In
WINNER: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Latin pop album

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
WINNER: Shakira, El Dorado
Alex Cub, Lo Único Constante
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

Music film

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling
The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip
WINNER: Various Artists, The Defiant Ones
Various Artists, Soundbreaking
Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin’

Best music video

Beck, Up All Night
Jain, Makeba
Jay-Z, The Story Of O.J.
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid, 1-800-273-8255

Best contemporary instrumental album

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
WINNER: Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Dance/electronic album

Bonobo, Migration
WINNER: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
ODESZA, A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso, What Now

Dance recording

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, Bambro Koyo Ganda
CamelPhat & Elderbrook, Cola
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, Andromeda
WINNER: LCD Soundsystem, Tonite
ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, Line Of Sight

Score soundtrack for visual media

Arrival
Dunkirk
Game of Thrones
Hidden Figures
WINNER: La La Land

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

Baby Driver
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
WINNER: La La Land
Moana: The Songs

Musical theatre album

Come From Away
WINNER: Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!

For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
