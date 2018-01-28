Entertainment
Joy Villa Grammy Awards dress: Singer sends anti-abortion message on red carpet

Singer Joy Villa appeared on the 2018 Grammys red carpet in a dress that made a loud statement about abortion.

Villa’s dress was reminiscent of the one she wore at last year’s ceremony.

After unveiling her pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” gown last year, Villa made a pro-life statement this year in a white gown with a large, hand-painted image of a fetus, accessorized with a “Choose Life” purse.

She also wore a huge crown atop her head.

“I’m a pro-life woman. This year I chose to make a statement on the red carpet like I always do,” she told Fox News. “I’m all about life.”

According to the recording artist, her look was inspired by her own experience giving up a baby for adoption when she was 21 years old. She openly believes that women should choose adoption over abortion.

Villa, who made headlines in December when she filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, told Fox that she continues to support Trump.

“I love what he is doing; unemployment is down. I am totally for President Trump, and it’s only been one year. I can’t wait for the next seven years!”

Many people took to Twitter to comment on Villa’s fashion choices for this year’s Grammy Awards.

—With files from the Associated Press

