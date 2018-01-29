What Sienna wished for when Children’s Wish Foundation granted her a wish

Twelve-year-old Sienna Knapp seems like any other young girl, but unfortunately, that is not the case. She has been battling autism and paradox independent epilepsy, a seizure disorder since she was born.

Sienna’s mother Samantha Knapp says, “One minute feels like an hour while you wait and she is having that seizure.”

While Sienna and her mother were in the hospital for her treatments, she was nominated to the Children’s Wish Foundation. She recently got her wish granted and went to Disneyland.

Sienna says “it was awesome.”

During her eight-day stay at Disneyland, she didn’t get a single seizure. This was a huge surprise and a ray of hope for her mother Samantha.

“She didn’t have any seizures that week, it gives me hope,” says Knapp.

READ MORE: Children’s Wish Foundation surprises Nova Scotia girl with new horse

The Children’s Wish Foundation has been running since 1984 and they are celebrating their 3rd annual Superhero and Princess Dance party here in Kingston. The foundation grants about three wishes per day, but the cost of each wish is around $10,000.

Vanessa Wilson, a wish co-ordinator and development assistant at the Children’s Wish Foundation, says “it’s through fundraisers and community support that we are able to continue our mission.”

The dance party had lots of fun activities for the kids from face-painting, a hair salon, food and of course, the dance floor. There were about 120 people that came out to show their support.

Sienna says, “I’d like to say thank you,” to the Children’s Wish Foundation and all her supporters.

READ MORE: Wish granted: New Brunswick girl battling cancer receives grand piano

The Children’s Wish Foundation hopes to continue to gather support and help grant heartfelt wishes of children who are fighting serious illnesses.