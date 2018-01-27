Alfred Wong
January 27, 2018 1:58 pm
Updated: January 27, 2018 2:58 pm

Funeral held for 15-year-old bystander killed in Vancouver gang shooting

By Online News Producer  Global News

On Saturday, January 13 a stray bullet hit Coquitlam teen Alfred Wong as he was driving home from dinner in Vancouver with his brother and parents. Wong's pastor shares details of who Alfred Wong was and how he died.

Hundreds are expected to attend a funeral for the 15-year-old innocent bystander who was killed in a shootout in Vancouver earlier this month.

Alfred Wong was driving home from dinner with his parents when he was hit by a stray bullet on Jan. 13.

His death caused outraged across the province and calls for police to take a more aggressive stance against gun violence.

His funeral will take place Saturday, at Coquitlam Alliance Church.

WATCH: Brother of 15 year old innocent bystander gives emotional statement

The teen’s older brother, Wilfred Wong, said on Monday that his family is still in shock over the death and it has left a void in their hearts.

Wilfred also announced that two scholarships had been set up in his younger brother’s honour.

Police have said the target of the attack was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who was known to police. Whiteside was also shot during the attack and died in hospital.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer called Wong’s death a senseless murder, saying it has had an impact all across Metro Vancouver, including in his police department.

WATCH: VPD chief on investigation into senseless death of Alfred Wong

Palmer said significant progress has been made in the investigation but urged anyone with information on the murders of Wong and Whiteside to contact Vancouver Police, adding that no detail is too small.

“We have good evidence so far but we need more,” Palmer said.

— With files from The Canadian Press

