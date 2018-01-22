‘We haven’t seen gang violence like this in 10 years’: VPD chief on Vancouver shooting

Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the recent shooting in Vancouver that took the life of a 15-year-old bystander is part of a significant cycle of of gang-related violence in the city.

“We haven’t seen gang violence like this in probably the last 10 years,” Palmer said.

“The last big wave was when the whole Bacon Brother-Red Scorpion thing was happening.”

Alfred Wong was passing by Broadway and Ontario Street in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 13 when he was struck by gunfire.

A second person, 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside of Vancouver, also died in the shooting. Police believe his shooting was targeted.

No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths.

Palmer said the shooting appears to be linked to an increase in gang violence in the city.

“We definitely have groups that are at odds with each other and they’re going out and killing each other.”

On Monday, Wilfred Wong announced that two scholarships had been set up in his younger brother’s honour. One scholarship was set up by the Coquitlam School District and the other by the Hyack Swim Club.

A funeral for Wong is planned for Saturday.

Palmer said significant progress has been made in the investigation but urged anyone with information on the murders of Wong and Whiteside to contact Vancouver Police, adding that no detail is too small.

“We have good evidence so far but we need more,” Palmer said.