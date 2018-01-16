Broadway and Ontario shooting
January 16, 2018
Updated: January 16, 2018 6:51 pm

15-year-old innocent bystander killed in Vancouver shooting identified

A devastating update from Vancouver's police chief on Monday after a weekend shooting. An innocent bystander in a passing car has died. As Grace Ke reports, officers are pleading to the public for any information.

The teenage boy who died following Saturday’s Vancouver shooting has been identified as 15-year-old Alfred Wong of Coquitlam.

Wong was passing by Broadway and Ontario Street in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

WATCH: Two people dead after Vancouver shooting

He died on Monday, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the teenager was out enjoying a normal Saturday night with his parents.

He was a member of Coquitlam Christ Church of China.

WATCH: VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer on Vancouver shooting

Family friend Melody Li said the family was having dinner and were on their way back to Coquitlam when a stray bullet went through the car and hit the teen.

“They came to Canada for a better life and ended up losing their son,” she said.

A second person, 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside of Vancouver, died in Saturday’s shooting. Police believe his shooting was targeted.

— With files from Amy Judd

