15-year-old innocent bystander killed in Vancouver shooting identified

The teenage boy who died following Saturday’s Vancouver shooting has been identified as 15-year-old Alfred Wong of Coquitlam.

Wong was passing by Broadway and Ontario Street in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

WATCH: Two people dead after Vancouver shooting

He died on Monday, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the teenager was out enjoying a normal Saturday night with his parents.

He was a member of Coquitlam Christ Church of China.

WATCH: VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer on Vancouver shooting

Family friend Melody Li said the family was having dinner and were on their way back to Coquitlam when a stray bullet went through the car and hit the teen.

“They came to Canada for a better life and ended up losing their son,” she said.

A second person, 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside of Vancouver, died in Saturday’s shooting. Police believe his shooting was targeted.

— With files from Amy Judd