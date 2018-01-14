Crime
January 14, 2018 1:22 pm
Updated: January 14, 2018 1:31 pm

3 injured in shooting on Broadway and Ontario

Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Broadway.

A section of Broadway is closed after three people, including two bystanders, were injured in a shooting on a busy Saturday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Broadway and Ontario Street around 9:15 p.m.

“There was a guy running down the street just shooting a gun, running down the sidewalk, aiming and shooting at something, I didn’t see what,” a witness told Global News. “Forty-five seconds later I looked, and there’s that same guy – appeared to be the same guy – down on the ground.”

Police said a man in his 20s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe the man was targeted.

A Vancouver man in his 30s sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. It is believed that he was not targeted.

A 15-year-old Coquitlam teen, who was in a vehicle passing by at the time of the shooting, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed a section of Broadway between Quebec and Manitoba Streets as they continue to investigate. Police said Sunday morning that the area is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

 

 

 

 

