Vancouver police holding open call for witnesses to double fatal shooting

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is setting up shop at Broadway and Ontario Street Saturday afternoon, as they plead with more witnesses to come forward to a double-fatal shooting.

It was exactly one week ago that 15-year-old Alfred Wong, an innocent bystander, and Kevin Whiteside, a suspected gang target, were fatally shot near the intersection.

From 3 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, the VPD will have up a mobile command centre at that location with detectives on hand.

Const. Jason Doucette says police are hoping to speak with witnesses they know are still out there.



“From the evidence we’ve collected so far, like reviewing video, speaking to to other witnesses, the numbers just don’t match up. We believe that there are additional people out there who have not yet come forward and spoken to us,” Doucette said.

“No detail is too small. We realize that witnesses are thinking, ‘Oh, they probably already have the information I’ll be able to give them.’ Please come forward. Let us decide if that information is important.”

Police are particularly interested in speaking with people who were at the Indochine Kitchen and Bar between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Wong was in a car with his parents, heading home to Coquitlam, when they were caught in the crossfire. He died in hospital on Monday.

Another innocent bystander, who asked not to be identified, was grazed by a bullet on his cheek.

Witnesses describe a running gunfight, in which at least one of the shooters was on foot. The bystander who survived the shooting suggested that the gunfire was taking place across the flow of traffic.

Doucette described the ensuing investigation as the department’s “number one” priority.

Police went as far as to re-stage the scene of the shooting on Thursday night, bringing seized vehicles back to Broadway where forensic experts worked to determine the angle of shots and where people might have been standing.

“We have over 50 officers working on this file,” said Doucette.

“We’ve taken investigators from other investigative sections, we’ve taken officers from patrol and various units throughout the department and we’re putting all of our resources into this file.”

Anyone with information can contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.