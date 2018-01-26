Hamilton police arson unit investigates 2 overnight fires in Hannon
Hamilton police are investigating two overnight fires in Hannon as suspicious.
Within minutes of responding to a structure fire near Golf Club Road, Hamilton police and Hamilton fire were alerted to another on nearby Westbrook Road.
READ MORE: Woman rescued from Hamilton highrise fire
The Hamilton Police Service Arson unit is investigating because of the time and the geographic location.
Investigators are looking for any surveillance video of vehicles moving through those areas around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Apartment fire leaves Hamilton family homeless
Witnesses who may have more information are asked to contact Det. Tim Bower at 905-540-5085.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.