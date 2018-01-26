Canada
Hamilton police arson unit investigates 2 overnight fires in Hannon

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Sara Cain, 900 CHML
Hamilton police are investigating two overnight fires in Hannon as suspicious.

Within minutes of responding to a structure fire near Golf Club Road, Hamilton police and Hamilton fire were alerted to another on nearby Westbrook Road.

The Hamilton Police Service Arson unit is investigating because of the time and the geographic location.

Investigators are looking for any surveillance video of vehicles moving through those areas around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses who may have more information are asked to contact Det. Tim Bower at 905-540-5085.

