Apartment fire leaves Hamilton family homeless

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in East Hamilton Friday afternoon.

Just days before Christmas, an apartment fire in east Hamilton has left a family homeless.

Firefighters were called to the apartment on King Street East, near Ottawa Street South, just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later.

No one was hurt, but a cat died in the blaze.

The Canadian Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

The cause is suspected to be electrical.

