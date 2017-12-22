Apartment fire leaves Hamilton family homeless

Just days before Christmas, an apartment fire in east Hamilton has left a family homeless.

Firefighters were called to the apartment on King Street East, near Ottawa Street South, just after 3 p.m. Friday.

UPDATE | F17044914 | Incident Type: STRUCTURE FIRE | Units: C73,DC2,E8,E9,L9,P6,R1 — HamOnt Fire Dept (@HFD_Incidents) December 22, 2017

The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later.

No one was hurt, but a cat died in the blaze.

The Canadian Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

The cause is suspected to be electrical.