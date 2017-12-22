Apartment fire leaves Hamilton family homeless
Just days before Christmas, an apartment fire in east Hamilton has left a family homeless.
Firefighters were called to the apartment on King Street East, near Ottawa Street South, just after 3 p.m. Friday.
The fire was extinguished about 90 minutes later.
No one was hurt, but a cat died in the blaze.
The Canadian Red Cross has been called in to help the family.
The cause is suspected to be electrical.
