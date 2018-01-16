Canada
Woman rescued from Hamilton highrise fire

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton firefighters rescued a woman from a highrise fire on the Mountain.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment building on the edge of the Niagara Escarpment.

When crews arrived at the Ben Lomond Plaza Apartments just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, flames were shooting out the balcony door and smoke was filling the upper floors of the 17-storey building, just a few blocks east of the Juravinski Hospital.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the 14th floor unit where the multiple alarm fire started.

She was not hurt.

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says the blaze was contained to the one apartment unit and all residents of the building have since returned.

Damage is estimated at approximately $100,000.

