Mike De Jong
January 25, 2018 9:36 am
Updated: January 25, 2018 9:37 am

Former B.C. cabinet minister accuses Mike de Jong of lying about Liberal budget surplus

By Reporter  CKNW

Former B.C. finance minister Mike de Jong.

Justin Tang/CP
It’s a big accusation to make.

A former B.C. cabinet minister says ex-B.C. finance minister Mike de Jong lied about the province’s surplus, when the Liberals were in power.

In an email obtained by Global News, Bill Bennett says de Jong misled the cabinet and caucus on the amount of the Liberal’s last surplus.

READ MORE: 13 spicy quotes from the BC Liberal leadership debate

Bennett says de Jong either knew about an extra $2-billion, or he actually messed up the finances.

Story continues below

Bennett say if he lied, the former finance minister isn’t trustworthy, but he goes on to say that de Jong isn’t the incompetent type, and he believes that de Jong simply didn’t tell anyone about it.

READ MORE: BC Liberal candidates square off in final leadership debate

He says if that money was used towards social supports, there wouldn’t be a BC Liberal leadership campaign today.

He pins the 2017 election loss on de Jong, and says his vote goes to Andrew Wilkinson.

Bennett is co-chairing Wilkinson’s campaign.

The comments from Bennett come days after the Wilkinson campaign struck a deal with the de Jong leadership bid to support each other as second choice on the ranked ballot.

In comments made on social media, de Jong campaign strategist Stephen Carter is dismissing Bennett, saying the former cabinet minister sold just 24 memberships in his old Kootenay East riding.

