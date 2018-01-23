BC Liberal leadership candidates set to square for final time in debate

Candidates looking to become the next leader of the BC Liberals will face off one last time at a debate in Vancouver Tuesday night.

Three veteran cabinet ministers — Mike de Jong, Andrew Wilkinson and Todd Stone — are facing backbenchers Sam Sullivan and Michael Lee, as well as Dianne Watts, who was the mayor of Surrey before winning a seat for the Conservatives in the House of Commons.

Global B.C.’s legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey will moderate the debate, which will give the six candidates a final chance to answer questions and grill each other before voting starts on Feb. 1.

The final votes will be tallied on Feb. 3.

You can catch the full two-hour debate starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday on BC1, or livestream it here at Globalnews.ca.

