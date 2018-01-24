13 spicy quotes from the BC Liberal leadership debate

The final debate of the BC Liberal leadership race happened on Tuesday night.

Moderated by Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey, the debate turned heated at times as the candidates sparred with each other over their experience, their ministerial records and what they have to do to find their way back into government.

Here are 13 spicy quotes that emerged from the debate:

“After four years in the legislature, I’ve found that John Horgan doesn’t like me very much.”

Andrew Wilkinson, in his opening remarks.

“You know I was watching television today, Keith, I saw Roger Federer and Tom Brady doing pretty well.”

Mike de Jong, after debate moderator Keith Baldrey asked how he responds to people who say he represents the past.

WATCH: Opening statements of final BC Liberal leadership debate

“With attitudes like that, it’s no wonder we are still in opposition.”

Michael Lee, in a debate with Andrew Wilkinson over the future of the party.

“Don’t patronize me by saying it’s about the experience.”

Michael Lee, debating Andrew Wilkinson about “broadening the appeal” of the BC Liberal Party.

“We’re never going to get old hippies voting for us, so get that straight.”

Sam Sullivan, talking about how he divides Green Party voters into “old hippies” and “young techies.”

WATCH: ‘We’re never going to get old hippies voting for us, so get that straight’

“We were preaching to people from 30,000 feet above about credit ratings, debt ratios.”

Andrew Wilkinson, talking about what happened to the BC Liberals in the last provincial election.

“I love Vancouver but no single town should be able to tell the rest of B.C. how they’re going to vote.”

Mike de Jong, about proportional representation.

“In a published story last year, you said you don’t use email or a smartphone. Because to quote, modern life can go to hell. My question, Mike, is how we can expect a leader who has avoided the digital world to lead us into a digital future and broaden our appeal?”

Michael Lee, pressing Mike de Jong about his use of technology.

WATCH: Michael Lee presses Mike de Jong about his digital habits

“I don’t need to be an astronaut to know that our future lies in equipping our young people to reach the stars.”

Mike de Jong, responding to Michael Lee’s question about his use of email or a smartphone (or lack thereof).

“The leader is going to be authentic. The leader is going to be someone that’s believable and credible in every community across this province, as much in Williams Lake as in Yaletown in Vancouver. I am not trying to be someone I’m not, Andrew. Hint hint.”

Todd Stone, taking on Andrew Wilkinson after he questioned him about his record as transportation minister.

“If it is not me who wins, I will tell that person that I voted for them second.”

Sam Sullivan, when asked to say who has second choice will be on the ballot at the BC Liberal leadership convention.

WATCH: Wilkinson puts Stone on defensive over ministerial record

“I’m trying to reconcile what I just heard from Todd and Mike Lee with those calls we heard from your campaign, guys, trying to do a deal.”

Mike de Jong, responding to criticism that he and Andrew Wilkinson have agreed to cast a second-choice ballot for each other at the convention. Todd Stone denied that this campaign did this.

“This is an affront to British Columbians, what you’ve just said.”

Dianne Watts, responding to Andrew Wilkinson after he said that crime was 26 per cent above the provincial average at the end of her term as Surrey’s mayor. Wilkinson also said that Watts didn’t have anything in her platform about crime. She denied this.