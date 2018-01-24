Photo compares Oilers jerseys to Tide Pods: ‘hard to digest without puking’

After yet another disappointment Tuesday, one Edmonton Oilers fan posted a photo on Twitter showing the similarities between the team jersey and a Tide Pod.

READ MORE: YouTube, Facebook pull Tide Pod Challenge videos they call ‘dangerous’

Rob Tychkowski, a Postmedia reporter, shared the side-by-side photos after the game, with the caption: “Just saying.”

The tweet prompted responses like: “What’s worse: being an Oilers fan or eating a Tide Pod?” and “Tide isn’t strong enough to clean this mess” and “both make you want to throw up.”

READ MORE: Buffalo Sabres slice up Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers were hammered 5-0 by the lowly Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

In a season full of disappointments, the game marked a new low for Edmonton fans as the team sank deeper into misery. The crowd even booed the team off the ice.

The Sabres, who had just 12 wins in 47 games coming into the contest, were the infinitely superior team.

What’s worse: Being and Oilers fan or eating a tide pod? Serious question. — Quinn Phillips (@QJPhillips) January 24, 2018

Tide isn't strong enough to clean this mess. #oilers — M.J. Flames (@flames1323) January 24, 2018

There's only one way to get through this season pic.twitter.com/m0xJPUfHjf — Scott Hackman (@scottTHATcounts) January 24, 2018

Both hard to digest without puking — Jamin Wilson (@Jamin_Wilson) January 24, 2018

Is this a reminder for all of those fans who are thinking of eating their jerseys after tonight’s game? — Adam Colbourne (@Zyrteki) January 24, 2018

Both are toxic… — AlbeertaStan (@AlbeertaStan) January 24, 2018

I'd rather eat the Pod than watch this team — Jeff G (@CanadaGoose99) January 24, 2018

Both make you want to throw up? — Todd Kemper (@tkemper1900) January 24, 2018

They are all washed up or they make you want to do the tide-pod challenge? — Geoff Flamank (@geoffflamank) January 24, 2018

Notice the tide pod has a swirl. That's symbolic of the Oilers season going down the drain. — Steve Pierpoint (@S_Pierpoint) January 24, 2018

In the wrong hands, both of these things can cause nausea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth, involuntary twitching and begging for the sweet release of death. #Oilers — Dallas Ross Hicks (@drhicks76) January 24, 2018

The initial tweet had Tychkowski trending across the country.

The Oilers’ head coach suggested his team underestimated the Sabres.

“I’m not sure what words to use to describe it,” Todd McLellan said. “It just doesn’t feel very good… deep in the gut. For anyone that watched it, it was quite disappointing.”

The Oilers’ league-worst penalty kill allowed three goals against on four Buffalo power plays, sinking to 54.2 per cent on home ice.

The Oilers (21-24-3) will host Calgary on Thursday.

— With files from Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED