Photo compares Oilers jerseys to Tide Pods: ‘hard to digest without puking’
After yet another disappointment Tuesday, one Edmonton Oilers fan posted a photo on Twitter showing the similarities between the team jersey and a Tide Pod.
Rob Tychkowski, a Postmedia reporter, shared the side-by-side photos after the game, with the caption: “Just saying.”
The tweet prompted responses like: “What’s worse: being an Oilers fan or eating a Tide Pod?” and “Tide isn’t strong enough to clean this mess” and “both make you want to throw up.”
The Oilers were hammered 5-0 by the lowly Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at Rogers Place.
In a season full of disappointments, the game marked a new low for Edmonton fans as the team sank deeper into misery. The crowd even booed the team off the ice.
The Sabres, who had just 12 wins in 47 games coming into the contest, were the infinitely superior team.
The initial tweet had Tychkowski trending across the country.
The Oilers’ head coach suggested his team underestimated the Sabres.
“I’m not sure what words to use to describe it,” Todd McLellan said. “It just doesn’t feel very good… deep in the gut. For anyone that watched it, it was quite disappointing.”
The Oilers’ league-worst penalty kill allowed three goals against on four Buffalo power plays, sinking to 54.2 per cent on home ice.
The Oilers (21-24-3) will host Calgary on Thursday.
— With files from Reid Wilkins, 630 CHED
