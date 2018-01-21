5 well-paying jobs that let you work from home

Canadian job seekers are increasingly on the hunt for jobs that allow them to work from home, Indeed Canada finds.

According to data from the job listings website, there’s been a 111-per-cent increase in searches for “remote and/or work-from-home” jobs in 2017.

That surge in popularity, Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada says, has mainly to do with the conveniences that come with these jobs – not just for the employee, but for employers as well.

“We know that from past research we’ve done that flexibility ranks really high in terms of what employees are looking for,” says Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada. “I think for employers, they don’t have to pay for physical office space … And I think there are a lot of roles that don’t have to be in the office and they have other metrics and goals that they measure success by.”

Other perks for employees include avoiding long commutes to and from work, saving money on gas and spending more time with your family.

But not everyone is fit for a job like this.

Those who are self-motivated and are capable of self-managing will find success in these type of jobs, Kasten says. They must be able to deliver on the work and meet deadlines, as well as be trustworthy and have a solid rapport with their manager.

And if you’re applying for one of these positions, Kasten advises that you state those characteristics in your cover letter, as they are key words employers for these kinds of jobs are looking for.

So if this sounds like you and you’re thinking of a change of pace, here are five work-from-home jobs that pay you a yearly salary of $50,000 or more, according to Indeed Canada.

1. Virtual accountant

Average salary: $51,753 per year

Description: Virtual accountants provide accounting services remotely, often for online or virtual accounting firms. Searches for this job alone grew 221 per cent in 2017.

2. Software developer

Average salary: $74,093 per year

Description: Software developers design, install, test and maintain software, which can be done from virtually anywhere, Kasten says. Searches for this position jumped 66 per cent last year.

3. Senior graphic designer

Average salary; $56,682 per year

Description: Working as a graphic designer allows you to be highly creative — and doesn’t require you to be in the office from nine to five.

4. Executive assistant

Average salary: $52,820 per year

Description: Executive assistants manage a wide range of administrative and executive support tasks, such as scheduling, agendas and travel — all of which can be done remotely.

5. Data analyst

Average salary: $60,861 per year

Description: Data analysts gather and analyze data to help businesses make better, more informed decisions.