7 careers in the trades that are in demand in Canada now

With 67 per cent of Canadians facing an average of $22,084 in debts after graduating university – and only 49 per cent actually working in jobs that require a university degree according to CareerBuilder – sometimes exploring other career avenues may be a viable option.

One area of the job market that is currently in demand, however, are jobs in trades.

“The job market is good and we are seeing a growth in demand from employers for trade jobs,” Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed Canada, says. “Demand in general contractors on Indeed, for example, increased 111 per cent since 2016. This could be attributed to the strong housing and condo boom in major cities across Canada,”

Another thing to consider, Kasten says, is that as a society, we need tradespeople.

“Their work impacts nearly every aspect of our lives,” she says. “They help build and maintain the homes we live in for example, and people will always need an electrician for electrical work or a plumber for plumbing work.”

And if you’re analytical and good at problem-solving, these jobs will be right up your alley, Kasten says.

Math skills are also important and so are soft skills as you’re often dealing with clients and suppliers to complete a job, she adds.

“Many tradespeople are also their own boss so business acumen, drive and a passion for your work and helping clients is essential.”

So what trade jobs, in particular, are in demand at the moment? Kasten reveals the top seven based on Indeed data.

1. Mason

Average hourly wage for jobs posted on Indeed: $24.70 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 100

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 133 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Those interested in become a concrete mason will find the most demand in Manitoba. Nova Scotia, B.C. and Ontario are runners-up as they offer a fair demand, according to the Government of Canada’s Job Bank.

2. Journeyman carpenter

Average hourly wagefor jobs posted on Indeed: $29.45 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 251

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 120 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Journeyman carpenters are most in demand in B.C. at the moment. This is followed by Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, P.E.I., Northwest Territories and the Yukon as they offer fair demand outlooks.

3. General contractor

Average hourly wagefor jobs posted on Indeed: $23.24 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 83

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 111 per cent

Education/credentials required: Apprenticeship, construction management degree or certificate

Outlook: General contractors will find demand in almost every province and territory in Canada – the most demand being in Manitoba, B.C., Ontario and Nunavut. The least demand can be found in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.

4. Farmer

Average hourly wagefor jobs posted on Indeed: $22.08 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 494

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 90 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Animal farmers in particular are in highest demand in Manitoba, Quebec and Saskatchewan. Demand everywhere else is seen as fair.

5. HVAC installer

Average hourly wagefor jobs posted on Indeed: $26.44 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of Ocober 2017): 164

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 77 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Quebec, Saskatchewan and B.C. are the three provinces that are in need of HVAC installers the most, followed by Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Ontario.

6. Plumber

Average hourly wage for jobs posted on Indeed: $26.58 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 689

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 27 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Plumbers will have the most success in P.E.I. as demand is highest in the province. Manitoba, B.C., Northwest Territories, the Yukon, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec all see fair demand.

7. Electrician

Average hourly wagefor jobs posted on Indeed: $30.32 per hour

Number of postings on Indeed per 1 million postings (as of October 2017): 1,239

Growth in demand on indeed (2016 to 2017): 17 per cent

Education/credentials required: Certificate, apprenticeship

Outlook: Manitoba and B.C. have the highest demand for electricians. Ontario, Quebec, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are also all seeing fair demand for the job.