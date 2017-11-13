7 old-fashioned jobs making a comeback in Canada

When choosing a career, many Canadians go after ‘jobs of the future.’

Don’t forget about old-fashioned jobs that are still in demand, however, or you might be missing out, warns Jodi Kasten, managing director at Indeed.

“[These] jobs aren’t necessarily what you would consider modern-day type of jobs but maybe jobs that are a blast from the past,” she says. “Maybe [these jobs] just aren’t something that are top of mind for the individuals graduating high school or university of college at this point in time.”

READ MORE: The top eight careers of the future in Canada

But by passing these careers up, people are missing out on great opportunities, Kasten says. Not only is the competition for these jobs less intense, but they allow you to take them as far as you’d like them to go and even offer chances of entrepreneurship.

So what are these jobs, what does it take to train for them and how much can you expect to make?

After consulting Indeed’s database, here’s what Kasten found.

Butcher

The outlook: According to Kasten, some grocery store chains are having difficulty recruiting butchers but one way they are attracting talent is through culinary schools. “This would be a good way to learn about meat, cutting and the different cuts of meat,” Kasten says. The outlook for butchers is best in B.C., Nova Scotia and Ontario. While the outlook is fair in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Saskatchewan, it is limited in P.E.I., accrording to the Government of Canada’s job bank.

Carpenter

The outlook: “Carpentry isn’t something necessarily that a machine or computer can do for you,” Kasten says. “So if you’re having shelving or crown moulding installed in your home, you actually need somebody to come in and do the work.” According to the job bank, carpenters are most in-demand in B.C. The outlook is fair in Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Ontario, P.E.I. and the Yukon, but is limited in places like Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Bartender

The outlook: “This one didn’t surprise me,” Kasten says. “I think we always see a lot of open roles in the service industry.” While demand for the position is consistent, the outlook for bartenders is considered fair in Alberta, B.C., New Brunswick, Ontario, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Saskatchewan. Positions at the moment are limited in Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec, the job bank reports.

Tailor

The outlook: According to the job bank, the outlook for tailors is best in B.C., and is fair in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan. It is not favourable in Ontario. In the case of several provinces, a large number of tailors work in the textile and clothing manufacturing as well as leather and allied product manufacturing or repair and maintenance industries, and many are expected to retire from the career in the near future.

Barber

The outlook: At the moment the outlook for barber remains fair in almost all provinces, the job bank reports. The occupation has recently experienced low levels of unemployment and depending on the province (like B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Quebec and Saskatchewan) are expected to see a moderate amount of barbers retiring from their careers by 2018.

Cabinetmaker

The outlook: Cabinetmakers will see the most demand in Ontario. The demand is expected to be fair in B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Quebec, not limited in Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan. In Ontario in particular, while only a small number of people are expected to retire from the profession, employment growth is still expected to be strong. Most people in this sector tend to work in construction, but it’s predominantly a male-dominated field (95 per cent are men. versus 5 per cent women), the job bank reports.

Seamstress

The outlook: Much like tailors, seamstresses are seeing the most demand in B.C., Alberta, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, (Dani, can you please split this sentence up. It’s confusing as to which provinces are in demand and which ones are fair.)Quebec and Manitoba are seeing fair demand for the profession while Ontario is limited, the job bank shows. A large number of people in the profession are expected to retire in B.C. and employment growth is also expected to be moderate.

– Graphics by Deepak Sharma

Follow @danidmedia