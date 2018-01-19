Secret recording can’t be used in Hamilton PC nomination alleged voter fraud case

A man who sought a nomination to run the Progressive Conservatives in Hamilton in the next provincial election will not be allowed to release a secret recording of a party official made following his failed bid.

Vikram Singh lost the P.C. nomination for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in May 2017.

After finishing second to Ben Levitt, the Dundas lawyer launched legal action, alleging “gross irregularities and voter fraud” on the part of P.C. leader Patrick Brown and party officials.

Singh had asked a three-judge panel to unseal a transcript of a taped conversation he had with Walied Soliman, a trusted friend of Brown.

Singh recorded a considerable portion of that meeting on his cellphone, but the panel has ruled against unsealing it.

Hamilton police launched a criminal investigation into the fraud allegations in November.

Ontario voters go to the polls June 7.