Criminal investigation underway in Hamilton PC candidate nomination process

Hamilton police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud against officials in Ontario’s Progressive Conservative party.

It follows allegations of voter fraud and ballot-box stuffing in the May 7 PC nomination meeting in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

Hamilton lawyer Vikram Singh, who was a runner-up in the four-person contest won by Ben Levitt, reportedly filed a complaint with police in the summer.

He has also launched a civil suit against the PC party, alleging “wrongful insertion of false ballots.”

The allegations have not been proven in court.

In a statement, Hamilton police said officers are currently investigating “any criminality involved” in the nomination process and said no further information would be released at this time.

“Hamilton Police detectives are reviewing materials turned over by party officials and this process is expected to take several months,” the police force said.