Halifax winter parking ban back on, 224 tickets already issued this week

For the second time this week, Halifax will be enforcing its overnight winter parking.

The ban runs from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, meaning vehicles can be ticketed or towed if they are parked on municipal streets.

Snow has been falling since early Wednesday and according to Environment Canada, it’s expected to continue falling until it changes to rain this evening.

The agency is calling for five centimetres of snow in total.

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, but is only enforced and declared during “weather events.” However, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act does state that tickets can be issued and vehicles towed at any time if they are parked in a way that interferes with snow clearing.

According to the municipality, 224 tickets were issued overnight into Tuesday, which was the first time the ban has been enforced this winter.

Halifax handed out 4,933 parking-ban tickets on 22 enforced days in the 2016-2017 season.

In comparison, it handed out 4,759 tickets on 15 days in 2015-2016.

The year prior to that, the winter weather was particularly severe, and the municipality issued 12,307 parking-ban tickets on 47 enforced days.

