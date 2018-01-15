Halifax overnight winter parking ban to be enforced at 1 a.m. Tuesday

The day has come.

For the first time this winter, Halifax will be enforcing its overnight winter parking ban on municipal streets. According to the municipality, the ban will begin at 1 a.m. Tuesday and last until 6 a.m. so that crews can properly clear the streets and sidewalks of the snow that’s in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for snow to begin Monday evening, with five to 10 cm falling in the Halifax area.

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, but is only enforced and declared during “weather events.” However, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act does state that tickets can be issued and vehicles towed at any time if they are parked in a way that interferes with snow clearing.

To ensure streets are properly cleared, the municipality has stepped up its parking enforcement in areas around schools, hospitals, bus routes and “problem streets for snow equipment and emergency vehicles.”

The city is reminding residents to remove any objects or equipment that are near sidewalks and not to leave vehicles parked hanging out of driveways.