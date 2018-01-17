Naloxone kits will be available at Kingston-run facilities starting February

Sixteen city-run facilities in Kingston will soon be equipped with naloxone kits. It’s been two months since the city promised to install the kits in all of its public facilities including arenas, fitness and community centres. City councillors voted in favour of the move in an attempt to address the growing opioid crisis.

The naloxone kits will be installed Feb. 1, 2018. The city has purchased the nasal spray version of the life-saving drug.

“We have trained our first-aid staff in the different facilities, at least that is what we are undertaking currently so they’ll understand how to use the naloxone, what they may experience in administering the naloxone,” said Cheryl Hitchen, the social policy and strategic community development manager.

KFL&A Public Health is helping with the training. There is a rise across the province in overdose-related deaths. Naloxone only temporarily counters the effects of an opioid overdose — that’s why health officials say it’s crucial to call 911 while the Good Samaritan Act would protect people from drug-related charges.

“That act will protect you from certain charges, particularly around possession, so if you’re in doubt, not sure what to do, call 911 so that person can not only get naloxone but also in hospital medical care,” said Dr. Fareen Karachiwalla, the Associate Medical Officer of Health.

The city will be placing naloxone kits with automated external defibrillators. Every AED machine will be equipped with two naloxone kits. There are four doses in total. There’s also instructions on how to use the nasal spray.

Since last fall, Public Health has handed out 89 naloxone kits.

