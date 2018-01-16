Shannon Birchard to play for Jennifer Jones at national Scotties

Jennifer Jones has recruited a three-time provincial champion to replace Kaitlyn Lawes at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C.

Shannon Birchard will play third for Jones’ St. Vital-based rink during the national women’s curling championship. Jones won the right to represent Manitoba at the Scotties by securing a record eighth provincial title on Sunday.

Lawes is unable to play at the Scotties as she’ll be competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics in mixed doubles curling.

Birchard claimed back-to-back Manitoba junior titles in 2012 and 2013 as a skip. She also won the provincial mixed doubles championship in 2017. Birchard’s team was ranked fourth at last week’s Manitoba Scotties in Killarney. It was her fourth appearance at the tournament.

With our third @LKLawes going to the Olympics in Mixed Doubles, we’ve recruited @ShannonBirchard to fill in while we represent Team Manitoba at the #STOH2018. Welcome Shannon! We are happy to have you join us! pic.twitter.com/8nLPxTOUID — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) January 16, 2018

Birchard has been competing on the World Curling Tour the last few years. She beat Jones in the final of the Colonial Square Ladies Classic earlier this season. The Winnipegger also captured the Manitoba Curling Tour Championship in December.

Manitoba’s first game of the Scotties is scheduled for Jan. 25 against Saskatchewan.