Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson to get second shot at national Scotties

Despite an early exit at the provincial women’s curling championship, Kerri Einarson may still compete at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The East St. Paul skip will face Winnipeg-born Chelsea Carey in a play-in game to decide the 16th team. The winner will be known as Team Wild Card at the national women’s curling championship.

This is the first time the Scotties will use a wild card play-in game to complete the field. Einarson and Carey qualified as they were the top two teams on the Canadian Team Ranking System that didn’t win their provincial championship.

Einarson was eliminated from the Manitoba Scotties with a 9-7 loss to Darcy Robertson in Sunday’s semifinal. Jennifer Jones later beat Robertson to claim her record eighth title and advance to the national championship.

Last year’s provincial winner, Michelle Englot, will compete as Team Canada at the Scotties. The tournament opens Jan. 26 in Penticton, B.C.