Penticton prepares to host Canadian Women’s Curling Championship for first time

The City of Penticton is gearing up to host the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts taking place from Jan. 27-Feb. 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

It is the first time Penticton has played host to the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

The venue seats approximately 5,000 and more than 300 community members have already volunteered for the event.

READ MORE: A big name curler is backing the Penticton bid to host the Scotties

The field will feature teams including 80 athletes from all 10 provinces, three territories, Northern Ontario along with Team Canada, represented by Michelle Englot’s Winnipeg team.

“The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is an opportunity to watch some of the top women curlers from across the country,” says Mayor Andrew Jakubeit. “When you combine the world-class curling with Penticton’s hospitality, it is sure to be a great event and break from the winter doldrums.”

READ MORE: The bid is in; Penticton wants the Scotties

The City of Penticton says the national spotlight is positive for off-season local tourism.

“We’re excited for visitors to see that Penticton is just as much fun to visit in the winter as it is in the summer,” says Jakubeit. “There is lots to do in in the city when you are not cheering on your favourite team.”

WATCH: Penticton to host 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts