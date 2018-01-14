Jennifer Jones wins 2018 Manitoba Scotties in dramatic fashion

Jennifer Jones squeaked past Darcy Robertson 7-6 in the 2018 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in Killarney on Sunday to capture a record eighth provincial women’s curling title.

Jones drew to the back four-foot in the final end for a deuce to secure the victory. The top-ranked skip blew a 5-2 cushion in the eighth by committing a pair of unforced errors. Those mistakes allowed Robertson to score a triple to even up the championship game.

Robertson later took her first lead in the ninth end with a steal as Jones flashed on her last shot. Robertson qualified for the provincial final with an upset win over second seed Kerri Einarson earlier in the day. Jones advanced to the game by beating Kerri Einarson 9-5 in Saturday’s 1-vs-1 page playoff.

Jones is the first curler to win eight Manitoba women’s championships. The St. Vital skip won her last provincial title back in 2015.

Jones along with third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jill Officer and lead Dawn McEwen will represent Manitoba at the national Scotties in Penticton, B.C. later this month.