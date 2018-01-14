Darcy Robertson to face Jennifer Jones in Manitoba Scotties final

Darcy Robertson upset second seed Kerri Einarson 9-7 in the 2018 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts semifinal Sunday morning to advance to the championship game.

Robertson will play Jennifer Jones’ top-ranked team later this afternoon for the provincial women’s curling title. Jones qualified for the final with a 9-5 win over Einarson in Saturday’s 1-vs-1 page playoff.

RELATED: Jennifer Jones to play in Manitoba Scotties final

Robertson stole points in three consecutive ends to build herself a 5-2 lead at the fifth end break. Einarson though came back to even up the semifinal by scoring two points in the sixth and stealing a deuce in the seventh end. She also put up a single in the ninth following a two-point eighth end by Robertson. The tie was broken by Robertson in the final frame with a hit for two to secure the victory.

This is the second straight year Robertson has advanced to the provincial final. The Assiniboine Memorial skip lost the Manitoba title to Michelle Englot in 2017.