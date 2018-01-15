Memorial ride to honour elderly London cyclist killed in hit and run

London’s cycling community has organized a memorial bike ride for a man fatally injured in a hit and run while cycling on Jan. 2.

Tae-Kuhn “Thomas” Ha, 85, was a member of the Squeaky Wheel Bike Co-op and part of London’s cycling community.

“This ride is in honour of Tom,” said volunteer with the co-op, Daniel Hall. Story continues below “As a fellow Londoner who cycles and has family and friends who cycle, Tom’s death hits me very close to home.”

Cyclists are asked to gather at the London Brewing Cooperative at 521 Burbrook Place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The ride itself will begin at 6:45 p.m. and there will be a minute of silence when cyclists arrive at the site of the fatal collision, Hale and Dundas streets.

On Jan. 2, just before 6 p.m., Ha was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Dundas and Hale streets. The driver fled before police arrived.

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.