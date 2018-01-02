London police search for driver in collision that left a cyclist in life-threatening condition

London police are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a cyclist was struck on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the call of a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Dundas and Hale streets.

Police say the cyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the suspect driver left the scene prior to police arrival.

Police have closed Dundas Street between Highbury Avenue and Hale Street as the investigation continues and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers.