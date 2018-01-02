London police appeal to public in search for preteen girl reported missing December 31

The London Police Service is releasing a photo and description of a preteen girl reported missing on New Year’s Eve.

Emily Knox, 12, was last seen in the area of Berryhill Drive in the city’s north end, just southeast of Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road East.

Knox is described as five-foot-zero, 100 pounds, and white with shoulder-length brown hair and a slim build. She was wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater, a green long winter coat, and black boots.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.