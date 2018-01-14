Money from fundraiser stolen following ‘devastating’ Elks Hall blaze in Leslieville

Residents of a small Alberta community are feeling gutted after money raised to help rebuild the Leslieville Elks Hall was stolen.

On December 29, a fire in Leslieville destroyed the local hall. RCMP are investigating the blaze as arson. On Sunday, police confirmed they still have a person of interest, but no charges have yet been laid.

READ MORE: Central Alberta hamlet devastated by ‘suspicious’ overnight lodge fire

“I was angry. Devastated. It was really, really disheartening,” Theresa Jamieson, a business owner and resident of Leslieville, said. “There was so many people from the community that were out watching that night.”

“Everyone was in disbelief I think.”

The owners of the Hooterville Hilton cafe in Leslieville have been organizing a benefit and silent auction to raise money to help with the rebuild. On Saturday morning, they arrived to learn $600 from the fundraiser was stolen.

“I woke up to a text from Theresa saying call me ASAP. We got broken into. And my heart just sunk. I thought you have got to be kidding me,” Jennifer Heyland said.

“The break-in was awful. It was another slap in the face.”

Remember the fire that destroyed the historic Elks Hall in Leslieville? These women are organizing a benefit night, but someone stole the money raised: “punch in the gut”. #yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/DnlV6kqGsN — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) January 14, 2018

The Elks Hall was at least 75 years old. It was originally a school before the Elks, a non-profit group of members serving the community, took over the building in the 1950s. The Elks of Canada have more than 250 lodges in communities across Canada.

“For this area, it’s definitely historic. A lot of us have had parents or grandparents who went to school, played bingo there, had dances there,” Jamieson said.

“It’s been a big part of all of our lives.”

“When there’s somebody who’s had a tragic event in their life and they need money or they need help, the Elks have always been around to help people,” Heyland said.

Many irreplaceable items were lost in the blaze, including photos of past members and elk heads.

RCMP said they are also investigating the theft.

Despite the setback, Jamieson and Heyland are still organizing the benefit. It will be held at the Leslieville Community Centre on Feb. 3.

“We’re not going to let it stop us,” Heyland said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call a local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).